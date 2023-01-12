Raith Rovers: Goal hero John Frederiksen thrilled to reward Raith fans’ patience

John Frederiksen scores only goal in win at Queen's Park (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

But, following a pep talk from Ian Murray over the festive period – in which the Raith gaffer demanded more from the 6ft 6’ Faroe Islands forward – Frederiksen took advantage of a rare start to shoot home a late winner at Queen’s Park to earn the Kirkcaldy side a 1-0 win at Queen’s Park in Wednesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final.

"The Helicopter has finally landed," Frederiksen – who has that nickname due to his considerable height – told Raith TV post match. "I'm very happy, not just for me but all the supporters, for finally giving something back.

"The goalie left a wee bit of a gap at the front post so I just put the ball in there.

"It's lovely to score a goal for Raith Rovers, especially when I've waited a long time to get this chance.

"And also I've been very surprised with how the supporters have continued having my back, continued having faith in me.

"That touched me and I'm so grateful for giving back to them now."

