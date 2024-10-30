Raith Rovers' Scott Brown celebrates his winner against Airdrieonians with Fankaty Dabo (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

After spending three months out with a calf injury, Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown has made a welcome return to the squad in recent games and the 29-year-old midfielder outlined his delight at scoring the winner in the 1-0 home league success over Airdrieonians on Tuesday.

“It’s good getting the winner first and foremost,” Brown told Raith TV post match. “Sam (Stanton’s) lay-off was perfectly weighted – (Fankaty) Dabo should have passed to me about five minutes before that – and as soon as it comes to me I’m hitting it.

"I managed to keep it on target. I had one against Queen’s Park that went in the stand sadly.

“It’s been a frustrating start to the season for me being out for three months.

"I need to pay credit first and foremost to the physio Gregor (Pirie) who has put up with me for three months and probably hated every single second of it.

"Fair play to him he’s got me back on the pitch and I’m feeling good.

"I’m just really enjoying being back out there.

"I’m really enjoying working with the new manager (Neill Collins) and I think he’ll be pleased tonight.

"I feel quite happy for him because we have been playing a bit better and not picking up the points.

"Against Airdrie probably wasn’t the best game we’ve played, certainly I think we played better against Quen’s Park and against Livingston but to get the three points was the most important thing.

"It wasn’t a pretty last 30 minutes but we’ve come out with a clean sheet. Kev (Dabrowski) makes a brilliant save towards the end.”

Although Raith are seventh in the Scottish Championship, 15 points behind leaders Falkirk, Brown is remaining positive.

He added: "We’ve got an experienced dressing room which is important.

“The goals and objectives haven’t changed since the start of the season. There’s still 70-odd points to play for.

"We know that we’ve not started the season the way we wanted to but there’s still a lot of time.

"We’ve been happy enough with our performances over the last couple of weeks.

"If we keep playing the way we’ve been playing – probably not tonight – then we’ll win more games than we’ll lose.”