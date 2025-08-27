Raith Rovers goalie Josh Rae on shocking day he fell foul of new eight-second possession rule

​Raith Rovers’ Josh Rae and all other goalkeepers are having to adapt to recently implemented eight-second rule (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

In an effort to speed up play, reduce time-wasting and make football more exciting, this season has seen the International Football Association Board (IFAB) install a new rule which sees goalkeepers penalised for keeping possession of the ball for more than eight seconds.

The change increases the time a goalkeeper has to release the ball from six to eight seconds, with referees now using a five-second countdown to signal the remaining time, and the penalty for violation shifting from an indirect free-kick to a corner kick for the opposition.

And Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae gained notoriety for perhaps being one of the very first professional footballers penalised under the fresh legislation, during the Kirkcaldy side’s 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat at Falkirk on July 5.

The former St Johnstone goalkeeper, 24, told the Fife Free Press: “In that game at Falkirk, I completely forgot about the new rule, the referee didn't give me a countdown and the officials just went: ‘Corner’.

"That was one of the first games that I'd played with it and they just gave a corner out of nowhere so it was a wake-up call.

“From a goalkeeper's point of view, I’m not a fan of the new rule.

"But if you're chasing the game and you need a goal then I suppose it would work in your favour because the goalkeeper's not wasting time so there's both ways to look at it.

“I think six seconds was a bit extreme. But the rule’s a bit mental because you're getting up off the ground and the ref's shouting you've got three seconds so it makes you think about what you're going to do a lot quicker and obviously it's part and parcel to get the game restarted without goalkeepers wasting time.

"But I think there also needs to be a little bit of leeway as well, like allowing not exactly eight seconds will give you a bit of time.

"You're just looking for an option but no it's part of it now and you've just got to deal with it.”

Former Celtic youth keeper Rae, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith before penning a permanent two-year deal this summer, is facing an adjustment in Kirkcaldy with goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson departing for Falkirk last week and being replaced by Calum Erskine.

Rae said: “Robbie was brilliant. He's obviously also one of the reasons why I decided to come back as well because I really enjoyed working with him.

"He was good at getting the best out of me every day, really intense, just pushing me to the maximum every day.

"But obviously he's got to do what's best for him as well and Calum's come in and nothing much has changed. He's intense as well and a really nice guy so I'm happy.

"Calum has been brand new, working hard every day as well and doing what's best for me and giving me little pointers and whatever so that's good.

"He's a little bit more laid back than Robbie and not as intense but he likes quality in his sessions as well.

“Especially the day before a game, I like to get a bit of handling, crossing and kicking, just a bit of all.

"But then during the week we'll work on certain things to lead up to the match day and get a bit of work in as well so it's just all kind of getting an even balance between them all.

"In matches, I like to think that I can bring a calmness to the team, just trying to make everything look as easy as I possibly can. And in distribution as well, I like to think that I can build from the back when needed.”

When asked how Raith’s recently signed back-up keeper Aidan Glavin, 20, is keeping him on his toes, Rae added: “He’s doing well in training every day, he pushes me every day and gets the best out of me so that's important I feel.”

With Raith Rovers not having played in the Scottish top flight since way back in the 1996-1997 season, everyone at Stark’s Park is hoping that their favourites can mount a successful promotion charge this term.

But it won’t be easy, as the Kirkcaldy side will likely face a significant challenge from rivals including St Johnstone, Ross County and Dunfermline Athletic.

Rae said: “I'd say those three clubs will be major challengers yeah, but I'd also add a few more teams in there.

"I don't think you can write off anyone in this league on any given day. Anyone can win but we want to be up there challenging right until the end.

"As long as we're up there I don't really care who's up there with us. Getting Raith up was my aim when I came back here and hopefully we can do it.”