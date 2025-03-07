Raith Rovers goalie Kevin Dabrowski 'still upbeat' despite recent axe

For the first time in his Raith Rovers career, cult hero Polish goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has had to get used to not playing in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old former Hibernian stopper – named the club’s Player of the Year last season after helping them to second place in the William Hill Championship – has been benched since last starting in the 3-1 league defeat at Dunfermline Athletic on February 1, with new loan signing from St Johnstone, Josh Rae, being preferred between the sticks.

Said Raith skipper Scott Brown: "It's hard being a goalie and you lose your place. It's different from being an outfield player where there always is chopping and changing.

"Kev's been his usual self. He's proved his worth to the club and more over the last couple of seasons. I think last year he won our Player of the Year and he was one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Kevin Dabrowski has missed last six Raith games (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

"He came up massive for us at the big times. Form comes and goes, it's part and parcel of football. Kev's going to be working hard in training and I dare say he'll get his chance again.

"Josh has come in and done really well. He's a different style of goalkeeper from Kev. Every manager likes a different style of player.

"One person might love a certain thing about someone and another might find it a weakness, it's a game of opinions. Kev's obviously going to find it difficult being sub goalie because he's been involved as number one for so long.

"But I don't see a change in him around the dressing room or around the place and that is good to see, the fact that he is a huge character and involved with the boys.”