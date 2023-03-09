Jamie MacDonald will likely be a busy man on cup duty for Raith Rovers at Rangers (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Rovers, who saw off top flight Motherwell in the previous round, are overwhelming underdogs against Michael Beale’s cup holders.

But MacDonald, 36, a Scottish Cup winner with Hearts in 2012, said: "I think with Rangers losing the league cup final to Celtic, there will be added pressure on them because the Scottish Cup is probably going to be the last thing they can win this season as they have a wee bit to do in the league.

"But it will be a tough day. Ibrox is a difficult place to go no matter what team you're at.

"I've had mixed success there. Most teams are usually on the end of a defeat but I've had my fair share of draws and a few wins here and there. Unfortunately the wins were few and far between.

"Rangers and Celtic are the teams that are going to be challenging for honours at the end of the year.

"It's a game to look forward to and one we can hopefully enjoy and express ourselves in. You never know, especially in cup football. There's no pressure on us.”

As Rovers' man between the sticks at one of Scotland's big two, MacDonald fully expects to be regularly called upon.

He added: "When you play Rangers or Celtic you know your goalkeeper's probably going to be busy.

"Rangers are going to have a lot of the ball. People can say that's defeatist but that's the reality of it, they do it most weeks in the premier league.

"We had a taste of it last year when we played Celtic twice in the league cup and Scottish Cup. And it's difficult days but if you can keep it tight at the back and frustrate them for periods you will get chances as well.

"You just have to make sure when you do get the ball you keep it, look after it as well as you possibly can and hopefully create some opportunities.

"It's a free hit for us so the boys will go in full of confidence and look to go and enjoy the game.