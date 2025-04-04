Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae on battling with Kevin Dabrowksi for starting berth

Josh Rae has made 10 Raith appearances since joining on loan from St Johnstone (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Josh Rae’s fine run of six clean sheets in 10 games since joining the club on loan from St Johnstone on February 4 has been such that he continues to keep long-time Stark’s Park number one Kevin Dabrowski out of the Kirkcaldy side’s starting line-up.

But, far from having a bitter rivalry with the cult hero Polish stopper for a spot between the sticks, former Celtic youth player Rae, 24, gets on well with the ex-Hibernian custodian as they both bid to impress Raith gaffer Barry Robson in training.

"Kevin is a character around the dressing room,” Rae told the Fife Free Press. “We push each other every day in training and at the end of the day it’s not mine or his decision as to who plays, so we just push each other and it’s the manager that makes that call.

"That’s the way I always am whether I’m playing or not, I’ll push the other goalkeeper the full way and try and prove myself as well if I need to get back in there.

Kevin Dabrowski last played for Raith Rovers in the 3-1 loss at Dunfermline Athletic on February 1 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"But looking at it the other way, Kevin’s been brilliant with me, kind of welcomed me in and it’s been good.

"I always have sympathy for any goalkeeper who is not playing. But then the same thing happened to me at St Johnstone.

"It’s just kind of a roll on effect. The way Kev was with me I was kind of the same with the boy that came in at St Johnstone (Swansea City loanee Andy Fisher).

"I welcomed him into the place, we pushed each other every day and it’s the manager who decides who to pick.

"So I don’t hold anything against any other goalkeepers. I just try and learn things off of them.

“Coming here to Raith has been what I hoped for when I came in. Obviously there were a couple of disappointing results in there but I think overall it’s been great so far."

When asked if the goalkeeper role employed by he and Dabrowski is the toughest position on a football pitch, Rae replied: “One hundred per cent, it’s the most cut throat position. But it’s why I love it as well because you get the highs with the lows.

"As a goalkeeper, if you make one mistake you get the headlines and you kind of get forgotten for all the good things you do.

"Whereas if you are a striker and you miss 10 chances but score the winner, you’re the hero.”

Last Saturday’s 3-0 William Hill Championship victory at Hamilton Accies has Raith fifth in the latest standings on 42 points from 31 games, ahead of hosting Ayr United in the league this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Rivals Partick Thistle – who play one of Rae’s former clubs Airdrieonians away at the same time – go into the match in pole position to grab the final Scottish Premiership play-off place as they are fourth on 48 points with five league games remaining.

On Raith’s prospects of overhauling Thistle’s six-point advantage in the last few weeks of the campaign, Rae added: "It’s going to be difficult but we just need to keep doing what we’re doing.

"I think that’s five unbeaten now so we just need to keep putting the performances in, getting results and putting pressure on Partick.

"Hopefully it happens but you never know with the results, especially in the championship.

"I would agree that this Saturday is massive. I think if we go out there and manage to get the win, you never know what can happen after that.

"Obviously Ayr are going well just now as well so it will be difficult. But I think with our run of form and the way we’re starting to gel as a team I think anything can happen and we need to take it game by game.

"Airdrie are obviously starting to improve a bit in the past few months and picked up results.

"So Thistle will find it difficult going there and hopefully Airdrie can do us a favour.”

Rae’s loan deal at Raith expires this summer, from when he has a year left on his St Johnstone contract.