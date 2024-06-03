Former PM Gordon Brown with Raith chief executive Andrew Barrowman (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

Not many football clubs can call on the fervent support of a former Prime Minister, but Raith Rovers can in the shape of former Labour leader Gordon Brown, who spearheaded the government running the UK between June 2007 and May 2010.

And Raith’s Polish goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has revealed that Brown, 73, a former pupil of Kirkcaldy West Primary School and Kirkcaldy High School who now lives in North Queensferry, was a great support during Raith’s second place finish in this season’s Scottish Championship and run to the Premiership play-off final.

Dabrowski said that the ex-PM, who was succeeded in the Westminster hotseat 14 years ago by Conservative leader David Cameron, had visited some of Ian Murray’s Rovers squad at Stark’s Park after the 4-3 penalty shootout play-off semi-final victory over Partick Thistle, which preceded Rovers being denied promotion when losing 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County in the final.

"I managed to have a wee chat with Gordon Brown,” Dabrowski said. “He spoke to a couple of the players at Stark’s Park.

Raith goalie Kevin Dabrowski pictured at Starks Park (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"He just said to keep going and keep doing what you’ve been doing.

"He said: ‘Don’t put your foot off the accelerator, keep believing and hopefully we could get over the line.

"It’s a privilege to have such a big figure as a Raith Rovers supporter. Definitely that helps as well. It drives you even more to play better.

"It’s nice having people like that supporting the club we play for. It feels good.”

Dabrowski, who is under contract at Raith for another year, said it would mean “everything” to him to one day help the team into Scotland’s top flight.

"For Raith, such a big club, not being in the Premiership for 27 years, the club deserves to be there,” he said.

"The way the club has improved on and off the pitch, we now have a Premiership standard.

"We will do our best to make it happen.

"It’s the first full season that I’ve been given a platform to show myself as a number one.

"I was very grateful and thankful for that so I gave it my all. I needed someone to give me that trust.