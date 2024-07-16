Kevin Dabrowski is entering his second season at Raith Rovers (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has been explaining why moving house to Kirkcaldy earlier this summer was ‘the best decision’ for his overall happiness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Polish stopper, 26, a fans’ favourite after making some spectacular saves during 50 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at Stark’s Park as Raith finished Scottish Championship runners-up, is likely to be a key man for Ian Murray’s team again in 2024-25.

On now living in the same town as Raith supporters, Dabrowski told Raith TV: "It's incredible, especially with my height it's not an easy thing to not get noticed, but it's really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple of months ago it was the best decision for me to move into Kirkcaldy, feel the culture, speak with the fans, see what it means to them, how big the club is.

"Living here, I understand the size of the club. I can see Raith are such a big club in such a great community.

"All those people being so good to me have definitely helped me improve as a goalkeeper and as a person as well.

"The fans are one of the main reasons why I did so well last season. I thrive in those situations, especially in the biggest games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When there was a full house, Raith Rovers fans just all showed up together and made a big noise.

"Listening to them sing just makes me play better and I love it. The more Raith Rovers fans in the stadium, the better I play.

"I hope this season we can get even bigger numbers and beat another record.”

On his debut campaign which saw Rovers reach the Premiership play-off final before losing to Ross County, the former Hibernian custodian added: "It was my first full season as a number one and I'd never played that many games in my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I could feel it in my body, especially being a goalie diving about.

"I was very proud with what we achieved with the boys. it was good to have a spell of reflection and think how the season went well. It was a good summer and all is positive.”

Dabrowski said he would be sticking to his rigorous preparation routine – working alongside Raith goalkeeper coach Robbie Thomson – for the new campaign.

He added: “Robbie has been saying to me, 'Let the game come to you' as a goalkeeper'. Everyone knows what I can do and what I am capable of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not here to show off, I'm here to make sure that any time my team needs me, I'll be there and I'll step up and be ready to make other crucial saves for Raith Rovers.

"When it comes to a match day, outfield players work harder, much more than us. But when it comes to training (for goalkeepers) I think it is harder for us than outfield players.

"Because for us it's a big intensity, we need to make lots of dives. When you dive on your right side and you need to get up quickly, dive onto your left side, sprint and get the ball.

"There are lots of drills which require a big effort. But the harder you work at training, the easier it gets at games and you're ready and switched on for those vital moments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started their Premier Sports Cup Group H campaign with a 3-0 win at Stirling Albuion last Saturday, Raith continue the section at home to Stranraer tonight (kick-off 7.45pm), before travelling to Ross County this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.