News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Raith Rovers: Goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski reminisces about 'unforgettable' night he was man of the match in Hibs' home derby draw against Hearts

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski – part of the side defeated 4-2 on penalties by Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic after a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s home Viaplay Cup Group F opener – was once the star of the show in an even bigger Scottish football derby.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST- 2 min read
Kevin Dabrowski was star of Edinburgh derby in February 2022 (Pic by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)Kevin Dabrowski was star of Edinburgh derby in February 2022 (Pic by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)
Kevin Dabrowski was star of Edinburgh derby in February 2022 (Pic by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

The date was February 1, 2022, the stadium was Easter Road, and Dabrowski made three brilliant second half saves on his first team debut for Hibs as he ended up being voted Man of the Match in a 0-0 home Scottish Premiership stalemate against arch rivals Hearts.

"That is an experience which will stay with me forever,” Polish stopper Dabrowski, 25, told RaithTV.

"One that made me not sleep for the entire night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I hadn’t played for Hibs for a long time and suddenly it was the time to make my debut.

Most Popular

"That was my first game for Hibs and it was the biggest game against our biggest rivals Hearts.

"The game was at night when the lights were on and it was a full stadium, 20,000 people. I could feel the energy as soon as I got on the pitch. I looked up and I felt it was a proper game.

"I just knew that everything would go fine the way everything started with such a big noise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The way it ended up I managed to keep a clean sheet. At the end when I saw on the telly that I’d been voted Man of the Match it was just something incredible.

"I really felt very thankful for that and for my team-mates because all of them put in such a good shift, everyone helped me – especially the defenders – to keep that clean sheet.

"The noise the fans made, they never stopped, and that really helped us to keep going.

"I was over the moon about what happened and it was like a dream because when the game finished I wasn’t able to fall asleep because it had been such a long time for me and it was quite important.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dabrowski, who joined Raith on a two-year deal this summer after leaving Hibs whom he first joined from Lech Poznan II in 2017, also fondly remembers playing in an under-18 derby for his old team in Poland.

He said: "For such a young boy it was something incredible, a great experience.

“The big support definitely helped us because we managed to win. The better support, the better I feel and the team plays better.”

Related topics:HibsDunfermline AthleticFife