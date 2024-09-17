Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski tells of respect for club’s 1994 Coca-Cola League Cup heroes

Kevin Dabrowski quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite at Raith Rovers after joining the club in summer 2023 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

With the 30th anniversary of Raith Rovers’ unforgettable 1994 Coca-Cola League Cup final win rapidly approaching, current club goalie Kevin Dabrowski has revealed the special admiration he has for the keepers involved in the Kirkcaldy outfit’s incredible glory run three decades ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ 1994 semi-final win over Airdrie at McDiarmid Park saw 17-year-old YTS player Brian Potter – brother of current Raith technical director John Potter – brought on as a substitute after regular number one Scott Thomson was red carded.

Potter went on to save a shoot-out penalty from Airdrie’s Alan Lawrence as the Kirkcaldy side won 5-4 on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, as if Raith fans need reminding, the 1994 final was even more remarkable!

The victorious Raith Rovers team after their famous cup final win over Celtic 30 years ago (Pic by SNS Group)

Their favourites famously beat odds-on favourites Celtic 6-5 on penalties at Ibrox Stadium in a game for which Thomson was recalled and saved the decisive spot kick from Paul McStay.

The match had earlier finished 2-2 after extra-time, with Raith netting through Steveie Crawford and Gordon Dalziel and Celtic scoring via Andy Walker and Charlie Nicholas.

And Polish stopper Dabrowski, 26, told the Fife Free Press: "Scott Thomson is the father of my goalie coach Robbie, so I know quite a lot about Raith's 1994 league cup run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Scott was sent off in the semi-final as well, so it was a crazy journey.

"And it shows you sometimes when things don't go your way you've still got a chance.

"And look at that, Scott became a legend after that final. It was an incredible story.

"It shows you that when there is adversity, never get yourself too down, because if you're wanting to work hard you can become a legend like Scott did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a big inspiration for me personally as a goalkeeper, to become a legend for such a big club like Raith.

"And then to lift up the trophy was incredible so it's definitely a big motivation for myself.”

When asked to talk about 17-year-old Potter’s heroics in the semi-final, Dabrowski added: "It was another incredible story. It just shows you what football is all about. I'm sure it never even crossed his mind that he would step on the pitch for a minute.

"But then he saves the penalty and takes the team to the final, so it just shows you that you always need to be ready as a footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn't matter which stage of your career you're at, you always have to be ready, even for five minutes.

"Listen, when you use that five minutes it can open a door for your entire career.”

When asked if current Raith assistant boss Colin Cameron – one of the cup winners in 1994 who also won the 1996 Scottish Cup playing for Hearts – was an inspiration to him, Dabrowksi added: "He's the one who's used to lifting the silverware so he was definitely proud of that moment.

"He was a big part of it so it's good to have someone in the staff who managed to win a couple of trophies.

"Colin is a person we look up to and we will try to be like him hopefully one day and have a big career. He did it. He can sit on the couch and say: 'Yes, I can be proud of this'."