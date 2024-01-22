Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has spoken of his immense satisfaction at restricting arch rivals Dunfermline Athletic to scoring just two goals against him from regulation play in the five Fife derbies so far in 2023-24.

Dabrowski in action during Raith's 1-0 league win at Dunfermline on August 26 (Pic by Eddie Doig)

Although Dabrowski and his Raith mates were defeated 4-2 on penalties by the Pars following a 1-1 draw in a league cup group fixture at Stark's Park last July, Ian Murray’s team have subsequently beaten James McPake’s outfit on four separate occasions this term.

Sam Stanton netted Raith’s winner in a pair of 1-0 league wins in August (away) and October (home) respectively, with a 3-0 Scottish Cup third round success for Rovers at East End Park in November being followed by a 2-1 league triumph for Murray’s men at the same stadium earlier this month.

"I definitely take pride in Dunfermline only scoring two goals against us this season,” Dabrowski told the Fife Free Press.

"Derbies are always special games for us, for our fans as well.

"It's about the rivalry and who's the better team and I'm very happy that we've shown in every game that we've been the best side this season.”

Ahead of hosting Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the league this Saturday, Raith have accumulated 44 points from 21 Scottish Championship matches and only trail leaders Dundee United – who have a game in hand – on goal difference.

And Polish star Dabrowski, 25, formerly of Hibernian, rates the Scottish second tier as a very tough league, as illustrated by Raith losing 2-1 at home to strugglers Queen’s Park on their last outing a week after United had been shocked 3-2 at home by Greenock Morton.

"I wasn't surprised that Dundee United lost at home to Morton because this league is the toughest I've ever faced,” he added.

"Morton have got such a good record recently so I was definitely expecting United to drop points.

"I've managed to play Premiership football as well but in the Championship you never know against any team.

"It's one of the most equal leagues I've experienced. A bottom of the league can beat a top of the league team.

"Every time you see results you wouldn't expect but that's the beauty of the Championship.