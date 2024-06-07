Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson stays at Stark's Park despite quitting as player
Thomson first joined Raith after being released by Falkirk in 2018, following his father Scott, who was between the sticks when Rovers won the 1994 League Cup.
Having initially played youth football for Celtic, Thomson left to sign for Rochdale for the 2013/14 season, but went on to only make one appearance that season.
Cowdenbeath was his next port of call, where he linked up with former Rovers manager Jimmy Nicholl, playing 32 games and being voted the Supporters’ Player and Young Player of the season.
Season 2015/16 saw Thomson sign for Queen of the South, where he played 30 games and then joined Hamilton on a short-term deal.
The keeper then signed for Falkirk, playing 27 games between January 2017 and May 2018.
In Thomson’s time at Raith, he made 57 appearances and was unbeaten in three penalty shoot-outs.
Last season, his SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final performance in Dundee won Rovers the game and made headlines across Scottish football.
A UEFA A License Coach, Thomson has worked with Rovers goalkeepers since he joined, helping to better young keepers with his experience and coaching expertise.
Rovers posted online: “We’d like to congratulate Robbie for a successful playing career and look forward to working with him further in the seasons ahead.”
