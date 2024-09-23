Finlay Pollock is delighted to be at Raith Rovers (Pic Raith Rovers)

Highly-rated 20-year-old Hearts midfielder Finlay Pollock – who last Thursday joined Raith Rovers on a season long loan – wasted no time in showing his quality to the Kirkcaldy fans by scoring Rovers’ second goal in Saturday’s 3-3 home league draw against Hamilton Accies.

Pre-match, the player said: "I’m delighted to be here, can’t wait to get started.

"I’m a forward thinking player that likes to be direct and will be looking to create as many goalscoring chances as possible."

Raith gaffer Neill Collins said he was delighted to bring Pollock to his Scottish Championship outfit.

The 41-year-old added: “He has a great pedigree having been a key player for Scotland under-19s previously.

"Finlay is now ready to make an impact at first team level with his speed and ability to take players on one v one.

"We feel Finlay brings attributes that will complement the other strengths we have in our attack."

Pollock signed his first professional contract with Hearts in the summer of 2021, making his debut at just 16 years old against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the penultimate game of the Tynecastle side’s 2020/21 Championship-winning season.

Pollock marked his breakthrough year by scoring his first senior goal for Hearts in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Stirling Albion in July 2021.

Since then, he has steadily grown his game, displaying creativity and vision in midfield and showing athleticism, power and determination. He has managed six assists in just six appearances for Hearts B this season.