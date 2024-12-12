Raith Rovers: Ground upgrade helped persuade Irishman to join

Jordan Doherty signing his 18-month deal at Raith Rovers (Pic Alan Dalziel)

Latest Raith Rovers signing Jordan Doherty has revealed the upgraded facilities at Stark’s Park played a huge part in him joining.

The 24-year-old Irish utility man, whose 18-month deal at Raith starts on January 1, is being reunited with his ex-Tampa Bay Rowdies boss Neill Collins at the Scottish Championship outfit.

Doherty told Raith TV: “Massive improvements are being made at this club, you can tell with lots of work going on.

"I was very happy to see how good the actual facilities were when I got here, the changing room, all the offices inside the stadium. And the upgrade has been done on the outside so I’m really excited.

"I know the gaffer well and that was a huge part of me coming here, but of course you look at the club as well and facilities play a huge part of that.”

On having to wait a few weeks until becoming available to play for Raith – in the away league game against Ayr United on January 4 – the Irishman added: "I think the only way to do it is train hard during the week and just support the boys and the team in whatever way I can.

"I will give 100% on the training field, just to make sure I’m ready for January.

"Having known people who have played in the Scottish Championship and had a few conversations, obviously they give you an insight into how the league is and what it’s going to be like.

"It’s nice to have that bit of information but I think I’ll get a real feel for it as soon as I step out onto the field.

"I’m looking forward to getting out there and hopefully getting the club promoted to where it belongs.”