Raith Rovers group provides festive cheer with Christmas presents donation

Walk and talk group members after handing over donations at The Cottage Family Centre

Fans representative Dot Wilson has praised the “fantastic” donation of toys and gifts dropped off this week at The Cottage Family Centre playgroup in Kirkcaldy, on behalf of the Raith Rovers Community Foundation Monday Walk and Talk Group.

With special guests including Santa Claus and Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski in attendance, the Cottage’s Lesley Patrick was understandably grateful for the contribution of much needed items which will go to youngsters over the festive period.

And Raith stalwart Wilson, who was also joined by Raith Rovers Community Foundation development officer Daniel MacKay; Kevin Dabrowski’s girlfriend Jenna Mcdowall; community foundation worker Andy Barn and fans Marjory Robertson and Mollie Hancock, said: “We had told the walk and talk group that toys needed to be donated for kids aged eight and over and everybody came up trumps as normal.

"We had a good number of toys, board games, teddy bears, some clothing, it was just fantastic.”

Dot Wilson (1st left); Santa; Lesley Patrick; Kevin Dabrowski and Daniel MacKay

Raith have a strong link with The Cottage Family Centre, with the club having previously donated a small percentage of Rovers football shirt sales to it.

The toys will go to youngsters whose parents are on a referral scheme arranged via social services.

Wilson added: “The Cottage do some fantastic work. They’ve got toddlers groups and they also do cooking courses and help families with decorating courses.”

The Raith Rovers Community Foundation Walk and Talk Group meet every Monday at 10.30am, go for a gentle walk (two to three miles), have a blether and then head back to Stark’s Park for a cuppa. Anyone can join the group for free.