Raith Rovers half season tickets now on sale

Raith Rovers have announced half season tickets are now available for purchase.

By Paul McCabe
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:12 pm
Raith Rovers fans at Stark's Park. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It’s been a hugely successful season so far for John McGlynn’s men who currently sit joint top of the Scottish Championship and now fans have the opportunity topurchase a season ticket for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

As well as entry to all home league games a season ticket will guarantee a priority ticket window for cup games and any away games with limited tickets, including the Scottish Cup Round Four trip to Aberdeen against Bank’s O’ Dee and a 10 per cent discount in the club shop.

Season tickets will be valid from the game against Queen of the South on Wednesday, December 29 which is quickly followed by the New Year Derby against Dunfermline on Sunday, January 2.

Tickets are available at https://www.raithrovers.net/new-season-ticket or by calling the office on 01592 263514 between 9.30am and 4pm on weekdays.

