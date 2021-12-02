Raith Rovers half season tickets now on sale

Raith Rovers fans at Stark's Park. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

It’s been a hugely successful season so far for John McGlynn’s men who currently sit joint top of the Scottish Championship and now fans have the opportunity topurchase a season ticket for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as entry to all home league games a season ticket will guarantee a priority ticket window for cup games and any away games with limited tickets, including the Scottish Cup Round Four trip to Aberdeen against Bank’s O’ Dee and a 10 per cent discount in the club shop.

Season tickets will be valid from the game against Queen of the South on Wednesday, December 29 which is quickly followed by the New Year Derby against Dunfermline on Sunday, January 2.