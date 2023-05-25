Raith Rovers Hall of Fame:  Bayern Munich hero is first inductee for 2023 show

Danny Lennon will be honoured at the 2023 show at the refurbished Adam Smith Theatre on November 23.

The club’s leading scorer in Europe was actually pencilled in to be inducted in 2020 before the pandemic put the event on hold. His was the first name on the list, and he will now join the growing list of legendary names in the Hall of Fame later this year.

Lennon signed for Raith Rovers for £30,000 in 1993 and was part of the squad that won the Coca-Cola League Cup in 1994, although he missed the final due to a training ground injury in the week leading up to the match.

Danny Lennon with Hall of Fame organisers Alistair Cameron, John Greer and Greig Hopcroft

But his glory moment came as the club embarked on a unique European adventure, and he scored to give them the lead against Bayern Munich in the Munich Olympic Stadium. He played in all six UEFA cup ties, scoring four goals.

His career took him to Ayr United, Ross County, Partick Thistle, Gretna, Workington and Cowdenbeath - but the memories created at Stark’s Park remain close to his heart.

“There was a real buzz about the place,” he said. “Jimmy Nicholl’s enthusiasm was larger than life, and the dressing room was filled with great players and characters.”Lennon left Hibs to sign for Rovers, and said it was the best move possibly given the adventures that lay ahead.

“I look back on the honours we won - the league, cup and then into Europe - and they were all down to the conditions and environment Jimmy created, and the players he brought here. It was a really tight group. There was an extra step every tie you stepped into the dressing room.We trained seriously, but the sense of togetherness and the times we spent as a team and nights out were all fantastic.

Lennon admitted he was honoured to be inducted in recognition for his contribution to those glory years.

“This is one of the best clubs I’ve ever seen. It celebrates its people and greatness. It is a great mark when you are recognised by your own supporters who come here and are such a huge part of the club and its history.”Lennon, who played in over 200 games with Rovers, will be joined on stage by a number of inductees who have yet to be unveiled.

The organising team is also working on finalising its VIP guests at the first show since 2019 to make sure it is another memorable night.

Alistair Cameron, said: “It will be great to stage the show again after lockdown and the refurbishment of the theatre. We are delighted to honour Danny, and are sure he will have a fantastic night.”

Tickets for the show have been selling very well. The last remaining seats are available