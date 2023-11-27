Raith Rovers Hall of Fame: date revealed for 2024 show
The date for the 2024 Raith Rovers Hall of Fame show has been announced.
The hugely popular and long-established show - the only one of its kind to be held in a theatre - goes ahead on Monday, November 18 at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy. The announcement comes just days after the 2023 event which saw a number of players inducted in front of a full house. The night also feature VIP guests John Barnes, Gary McAllister and Rovers’ legend, Paquito.
It was the first show to be held since 2019 because of the pandemic and the three-year closure of the theatre for a £7.6m refurbishment. Ticket details will be announced in due course.