Raith Rovers Hall Of Fame: Goalkeeper Gordon Arthur latest inductee unveiled for 2023 show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And the ex-goalkeeper – who has just been announced as the fourth 2023 inductee into the Raith Rovers Hall of Fame – has fond memories of April 10, 1993, when Jimmy Nicholl’s side clinched the first division title as they beat Dumbarton 2-0 thanks to Craig Bewster’s double.

“Winning any sort of championship has to be a career highlight,” Arthur, 65, told the Fife Free Press. “It was a good Raith team, probably the culmination of building a foundation over a few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember the championship winning game against Dumbarton at Stark’s Park because I signed for Rovers from Dumbarton. I was playing against one of my former sides and it was a great day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Arthur (left) with Raith Rovers Hall of Fame committee man John Greer

"It was a carnival atmosphere and that’s probably the game that sticks in my mind more than anything from that season.

"We were quite a free flowing side and I didn’t have much to do in that game.”

Bewster’s left footed thunderbolt put Raith 1-0 up in the first half against the Sons, before drama when Dumbarton's Paul Martin was sent off for a professional foul at the expense of a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Dalziel initially netted from the spot but the ‘goal’ was ruled out for encroachment by Ian MacLeod and the re-take saw Dalziel’s effort saved.

But Raith were comfortable against the 10 men and Bewster scored the clincher on 48 minutes to get the Rovers party into overdrive.

"We played well that whole season,” Arthur added. “The key figure in that team was Peter Hetherston, who was the key from turning a good side into a really good side.

"Peter was an all round good guy. He was able to get on well with everybody, he had that personality about him on and off the park that took everybody with him.

“Peter was very skilful, that’s why they called him Silky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a very clever football player who played in the middle of the park and could see passes. A very fit guy who could get up and down the park as well.

"Bewster and Dalziel scored a hell of a lot of goals.

"I think whenever you got the ball up to Brewster he had the touch and then Dalziel was in the box poaching and scoring the goals. It was a great partnership.

“They must have netted about 50 that year, but you always need somebody doing the hard work and that was Peter.”

Having started his professional career at Dundee, Kirkcaldy-born Arthur played for Stirling Albion, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton before joining his home town team in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to make 220 appearances for Raith over the next six years, before moving to Forfar Athletic in 1994, with whom he won the third division in the 1994-95 season.

Short spells at Arbroath and Montrose followed before Arthur retired in 1998.

Although men like Hetherston, Brewster and Dalziel made most of the headlines in that legendary Raith side of the early 1990s, Arthur stressed that the defenders in front of him were also standouts.

"I’ve got to give Jock McStay a mention,” he added. “Jock’s my pal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then big Shaun Dennis was there, Ian MacLeod, George McGeachie and the dearly departed Ronnie Coyle (who died in 2011 after battling a form of leukaemia).

"It was a pleasure to play behind that defence.”