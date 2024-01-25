Raith Rovers Hall of Fame organisers step down after ninth sold-out show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ninth live show was staged in front of an either full house at the Adam Smith Theatre in November, and featured a number of player inductions as well as VIP guests Liverpool legend John Barnes and former Scotland captain Gary McAllister.

Tickets for the 2024 event were due to go on sale at Christmas but put on hold while the organising team, Alistair Cameron, John Greer, and Greig Hopcroft took stock, and last night they announced they were stepping down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair was the last of the founder members to be involved - he launched the show with Allan Crow, editor of the Fife Free Press, the late Ally Gourlay, chair of the Former Players Association, and solicitor Willie MacGregor in 2012, and it went on to become the fastest selling show at the theatre in decades, carving out a reputation as the best of its kind in Scotland.

Raith Rovers FC Hall of Fame 2018 in front of a packed Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Over the course of nine shows, there were were 59 individuals inducted into Raith’s Hall of Fame along with the Coca Cola Cup team, and six special achievement awards were made. VIP guests featured some of the biggest names in the sport including Tony Adams, Jan Molby, Robbie Savage, Paul Merson, Harry Redknapp, Charlie Nicholas, Graeme Souness, Liam Brady, and Gordon Strachan.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Alistair said: “We've cherished every moment of organising Raith Rovers Hall of Fame, but we believe we've done our part. We have pulled together nine fantastic shows, through some very trying times. It's time for us to step aside and for new faces to take the event to the next level hopefully.”

The show set out as a tribute to the legendary Jim Baxter, but was quickly expanded into a Hall of Fame to honour the club;’s greatest servants - on and off the pitch. Inductees have come from across the generations, dating as far back to the players who gave their lives as part of the McRae’s Battalion in World War One.