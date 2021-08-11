Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame show put on hold until Adam Smith Theatre re-opens in 2023

The sell-out show, widely regarded as one of the best of its kind in Scotland, won’t return to the Adam Smith Theatre until the venue re-opens after a £3m transformation.

Work is currently on-going behind closed doors to create a major creative hub, and it is due to be completed by Spring 2023.

The Hall of Fame team has decided not to take the show elsewhere - and instead return as one of the theatre’s flagship events.

The show has established itself as one of the venue’s most successful, with tickets selling out a year in advance, and within minutes.

Over the years it has brought a host of big names from the world of football to town, and inducted a host of Rovers’ legends into the club’s hall of fame.

Plans to stage the show in its traditional early November slot in 2020 were thwarted by the pandemic which closed all theatres and banned major gatherings.

The auditorium at the Adam Smith is currently being overhauled, and work is now planned to carry on through winter as part of phase one of the major project.

Alistair Cameron, who organises the show with John Greer and Greig Hopcroft, said the team was fully committed to returning with a bang in 2023.

“We felt the alternative venues and formats open to us weren’t suitable,” he said.

“We could have gone for a dinner, but the theatre setting is what makes our show unique, and we didn’t want to lose that.

“We were all in agreement the show had to be in Kirkcaldy, and be at the town’s biggest venue, and that’s the Adam Smith.”

The organisers plan to celebrate all landmarks during their three-year absence when the next show takes place, as well as inducting more legends, and bringing more star guests to the venue.

“We will wait until the theatre re-opens, and it will be a fantastic place to return to,” added Alistair.

“The Hall of Fame will be one of its star shows when it returns.

“And while 2023 seems a long time away, we are fully committed to return to the stage.”

