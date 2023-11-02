Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 (Pic: Alec Davies/Hall of Fame)

In the countdown to the 2023 show, on Monday, November 20, we look back at the last players and officials to be honoured. The last remaining tickets are available in very limited number from Home of Hopcroft in the east end of the High Street, Kirkcaldy, or online at https://bit.ly/rrfchof All seat are priced at £30

Mark Campbell: A towering figure at the heart of the defence, he helped the club to a Second Division league title, and runners-up spot in the First Division. In that time he played 179 games, scored 19 goals, and had centre forwards everywhere in his back pocket.

Jason Dair: He started his Rovers career with a wonder goal in that never to be forgotten 7-0 thrashing of St Mirren … and he went on to play 199 games. He scored in the Coca Cola Cup penalty shoot out and then had the honour of scoring the club’s first ever goal in European football.

David Sinclair: A fearless midfielder and a team leader, he was at the very heart of the great Coca Cola Cup and European teams managed by Jimmy Nicholl. He played 235 games, and was given the honour of leading the team out against Bayern Munich at the Olympic Stadium

David Morris: He holds a unique honour in the history of Raith Rovers - he is the only player ever to captain his country. Born in Edinburgh he played 2163 games in the 1920s, was part of the team which became shipwrecked on a European tour to the Canary islands, and was capped six times.

Mario Caira: The quiet man of Stark’s Park - but someone who has done more than anyone to keep a great club alive. He was a director, a major shareholder and former vice-chairman, and one of the most respected figures ever to grace the boardroom.

Jim Dempsey: A stalwart from the 1970s - a man who made 135 appearances with the club which remains close to his heart. Signed by Bill Baxter he joined a team packed with talent such as the great Joe Baker, the late and much missed Murray McDermott, and Gordon Wwallace.