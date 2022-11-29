It goes ahead at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Monday, November 20, 2023 - the first one to take place since 2019.

Tickets will go on sale from 10:00am to noon on Sunday (December 4).

The pandemic sparked a two-year hiatus, while the closure of the theatre for a major refurbishment meant the 2022 show was also put on hold.

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 (Pic: Alec Davies/Hall of Fame)

But the team behind one of the best Hall of Fame nights held in Scotland - and the only one to be staged in a theatre - are back planning for next year.

It will be the ninth gathering of players and star guests in front of a full house to see more Rovers’ legends inducted. Previous guests have included Harry Redknapp, Gordon Strachan, Jeff Stelling, Charlie Nicholas, Paul Merson and Tony Adams.

The existing committee of Alistair Cameron, John Greer and Greig Hopcroft has been augmented by Allan Halliday from Raith Rovers to start preparations.

Alistair said: “After an enforced break following the coronavirus pandemic and the Adam Smith Theatre refurbishment we are delighted to bring back the fantastic Hall of Fame show for 2023 for its ninth edition"

"These nights are so popular and tickets generally sell out within just a few hours. We will start the process of looking at the format and our VIP guests and look to make an announcement some time in the new year. One thing is for sure, the high standards of the event will remain and we are looking forward to it already”.

Tickets will be priced at £30 per person for a standard ticket, or these can be upgraded to VIP tickets priced at £50 which includes access to the show’s star guests.

Tickets will initially go on sale from 10:00am to noon on Sunday, December 4. They will be sold at the Home of Hopcroft shop in the Merchant's Quarter on the High Street in Kirkcaldy.