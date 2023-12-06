Tickets for the landmark tenth Raith Rovers Hall of Fame show go on sale this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, regarded as one of the very best of its kind in Scottish football - and the only one staged in a theatre - goes ahead at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 18, but the early launch means fans can buy them as Christmas gifts, and organisers are expecting an early surge as they look ahead to what promises to be a very special year with much to celebrate.

It will be ten years since the club’s Ramdens’ Cup triumph and 30 since the Coca Cola Cup victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the 2024 will get underway in earnest after the new year, but with the buzz of this year’s hugely successful event - the first to be held since pre-lockdown - still evident, the timing is perfect to put tickets on sale from 10:00am on Sunday at Home Of Hopcroft in the east end of the High Street, with a maximum of four per person. The online sale starts at 4:00pm from www.raithrovershof.co.uk

Raith star Paquito on stage at this year's Hall of Fame (Pic: Julie Russell)

The event has proved to be a massive hit with fans, and brought a host of big names from the footballing world to the theatre including Harry Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Charlie Nicholas, Liverpool legends Phil Thomson, Jan Molby Jeff Stelling, Gordon Strachan and Paul Merson.