Raith Rovers Hall of Fame: tickets sale date for 2024 show is put on hold
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, regarded as one of the very best of its kind in Scottish football - and the only one staged in a theatre - goes ahead at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 18.
Organisers had planned to open the sale this weekend, but ”circumstances beyond their control” mean that is on hold.
In an update, they said: “Given the time of year, we will revisit this in the New Year and will make further announcements in dur course.”
The event has proved to be a massive hit with fans, and brought a host of big names from the footballing world to the theatre including Harry Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Charlie Nicholas, Liverpool legends Phil Thomson, Jan Molby Jeff Stelling, Gordon Strachan and Paul Merson.
This year’s VIPs included Liverpool legend John Barnes and former Scotland skipper Gary McAllister, along with a returning Raith hero, Paquito who flew in from Gran Canaria, and was surprised with his own induction into the Hall of Fame