Raith Rovers Hall of Fame: tickets sale date for 2024 show is put on hold

Tickets for the landmark tenth Raith Rovers Hall of Fame show due to go on sale this weekend have been put on hold.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, regarded as one of the very best of its kind in Scottish football - and the only one staged in a theatre - goes ahead at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 18.

Organisers had planned to open the sale this weekend, but ”circumstances beyond their control” mean that is on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update, they said: “Given the time of year, we will revisit this in the New Year and will make further announcements in dur course.”

Raith star Paquito on stage at this year's Hall of Fame (Pic: Julie Russell)

The event has proved to be a massive hit with fans, and brought a host of big names from the footballing world to the theatre including Harry Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Charlie Nicholas, Liverpool legends Phil Thomson, Jan Molby Jeff Stelling, Gordon Strachan and Paul Merson.