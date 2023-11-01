Raith Rovers Hall of Fame: which stars are attending, where can I get tickets?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those who haven’t attended before and want to grab one of the last remaining seats available, here’s our guide to the big show.

When and where is the Hall of Fame?

The show takes place on Monday, November 20 at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

Jason Thomson (centre) at Stark's Park with Raith Hall of Fame committee men (from left) historian John Greer and Greig Hopcroft

It is the only hall of fame show which is staged in a theatre and pegged at prices affordable to most fans rather than expensive tables at a dinner.

Are there seats still available?

Yes - but they are very, very limited. You can buy trinkets direct from Home of Hopcroft in the east end of the High Street, Kirkclady, or online at https://bit.ly/rrfchof

All seat are priced at £30

What happens on the night?

There will be five players inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are Danny Lennon, Tommy Hislop, Jason Thomson, Gordon Arthur and Grant Murray.

There are also VIP guests including Raith’s Spanish star Paquito who is flying in specially for the show, plus Liverpool legend John Barnes, and former Scotland skipper Gary McAllister.

They will be on stage talking about their careers

