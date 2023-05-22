"He has a ‘no fear’ way of playing his game, and I look forward to working with him on a permanent basis."

Scott McGill has joined Raith for 2023-24 campaign (Pic Tony Fimister)

McGill, 21, has been on the Jambos’ books since 2018, making one first team appearance for the Gorgie outfit after a youth career which had seen him turn out for Hutchison Vale, Tynecastle Boys Club and Hearts.

With his seemingly limited chance of breaking into the Hearts’ first team, McGill had a loan spell at Aidrieonians in the 2021-2022 season, for whom he made 34 appearances and scored four goals under current Raith manager Ian Murray.

McGill was then loaned out to Kelty Hearts – where he worked under newly appointed Raith technical director John Potter – for the first half of the season just finished, making 12 appearances and netting once.

The Edinburgh-born player then joined Raith on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, scoring twice in 11 matches.

His pair of goals both came in home matches, against Cove Rangers and Partick Thistle.

McGill told Raith TV: “I’m happy to be here, over the moon to be signing and I cannot wait to get started. It was brilliant for six months this season.

"It was obviously difficult not getting a contract at Hearts but since I’ve come here I’ve loved every minute of it, especially working with the gaffer and all the boys.

"I’ve been at Hearts since I was seven years old. I trained with the first team for a good few years so I’ve learned a lot off them. There’s a load of good players but this is a new chapter.

“I want to play number 10, attacking, scoring goals but wherever the manager puts me, as long as I’m playing, I’m happy. I’ve played numerous positions this season.

"I was with the gaffer last year, he was brilliant with me. When I was at Airdrie the gaffer played me in loads of positions.

"It was my first season playing professional football so I learned the game, I learned a lot there.

"Then at Kelty I didn’t play as much but these things happen. You can see on the pitch that I was getting more confident when I was playing this season.”

McGill said he was all set to go on holiday to Thailand this summer before getting back into some hard training on his return.

After the announcement of McGill’s signing was made, Rovers gaffer Murray told www.raithrovers.net of his enthusiasm at being able to bring the player back to Stark’s Park for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

He said: "Scott came in on loan last season and did very well for us, he can be played in a number of positions and always gives his all.

"He has a ‘no fear’ way of playing his game, and I look forward to working with him on a permanent basis."

McGill was one of four players – Esmael Goncalves, Kieran Ngwenya and William Akio being the other three – who were on loan at Raith during the last campaign.

It remains to be seen if anyone out of Livingston striker Goncalves, Aberdeen defender Ngwenya or Ross County attacker Akio will also get the chance to continue their stay with Murray in Kirkcaldy beyond May 31.

