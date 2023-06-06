Bayern Munich's Jurgen Klinsmann, right, nips in ahead of Raith Rovers' Shaun Dennis in 1995 Cup Winners' Cup tie at Easter Road (Pic SNS Group)

And Kirkcaldy-born businessman Smart, 70, has been looking back nostalgically at two of the club’s greatest ever moments, which both occurred in the mid-1990s under charismatic ex-boss Jimmy Nicholl.

The unforgettable memory which would have undoubtedly sent shockwaves around Europe at the time was of little Rovers – who had lost the first leg of a 1995-96 UEFA Cup second round tie 2-0 to Bayern Munich at Easter Road to two Jurgen Klinsmann goals – then taking the lead through Danny Lennon in the second leg at the German giants’ Olympic Stadium before holding this advantage until half-time. Although, they ultimately lost 2-1 to strikes by Klinsmann and Markus Babbel on the night and 4-1 on aggregate, special memories were made.

"To see Raith Rovers playing one of the best teams in Europe was an exceptional time,” Smart told the Fife Free Press. "I followed them all the way through that campaign – they had beaten Faroe Islands side Gotu 6-2 on aggregate and Icelandic outfit Akranes 3-2 on aggregate in earlier rounds – but unfortunately didn’t get to Germany.

Bayern goalie Oliver Kahn during 1995 first leg against Raith at Easter Road (Pic Getty Images)

“My one regret is that I didn’t go to Munich to see the score ‘Bayern Munich 0-1 Raith Rovers’ at half-time. It was something of dreams.

"I don’t think there’s any particular reason why I couldn’t make it but looking back I should have gone.”

Rovers had famously qualified for Europe by winning the Coca-Cola League Cup at Ibrox Stadium on November 27, 1994, when they beat Celtic 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Raith goals from Stevie Crawford and Gordon Dalziel – countered by Celtic strikes by Andy Walker and Charlie Nicholas – set up a shootout which ended when Raith keeper Scott Thomson saved from Paul McStay.

Raith Rovers director Colin Smart fondly recalls glory days of 1990s (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"It was euphoric,” Smart said. “Being there to watch your team, it’s an immense time, it’s uplifting. It was a huge win for the club and I still have the match winning ball signed by all the players.

"My memories are of being ecstatic, Jimmy Nicholl being on the balcony at the Town House and thousands of people watching him.

"He had the passion and that was what helped to get the club to where we were at that time.

