Raith Rovers are aiming to win a play-off for the first time in six attempts.

Their previous five ventures into play-offs have all ended in defeat, including back-to-back failures under John McGlynn during his first spell as manager in 2007 and 2008.

The Kirkcaldy side will be hoping to break the curse over the two-legged Championship play-off semi-final against Forfar Athletic, which starts with the home leg at Stark's Park tomorrow (Tuesday) before the second leg at Station Park on Saturday.