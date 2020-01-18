Raith Rovers hope to be Scottish Cup 'banana skin' for Livingston

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn is aiming to create a Scottish Cup shock against his former club this afternoon.

McGlynn spent 15 months as Livingston manager between September 2013 and December 2014, and is expecting a testing 90 minutes against a team currently sitting inside the Premiership top six.

"They are sitting fifth in the league and punching well above their weight," he said.

"I watched them against Hibs recently and they were really good.

"They have a good mix where they get a lot of goals from set plays because they are big - but they've got players who can play.

"We need to match them physically but technically I think we'll be fine because we've got good players too.

"We're up against it, but nonetheless we want to go there and put on a performance for our travelling support who have been magnificent, and who will be there in numbers, probably equal to the home support.

"There will be a banana skin somewhere and we hope we can produce that shock because we want to do well in the Scottish Cup."