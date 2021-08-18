Raith Rovers hope to have injured stars back soon

Lewis Vaughan is one of three Raith first team players in the treatment room at the moment. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Striker Lewis Vaughan and midfielder Brad Spencer both picked up injuries in the league match with Hamilton on July 31 – a torn meniscus and broken foot respectively – whilst defender Frankie Musonda continues with his rehabilitation following knee surgery during the close season.

Team boss John McGlynn says that estimates show they could all return concurrently.

“With a bit of luck we're going to get Lewis, Brad and Frankie all back at the same time,” he told the FFP.

“Lewis is going to see the specialist who previously worked on his knee and we'll see what the outcome of that is.

“Everyone is going on the report from his last scan at the moment but his specialist will give him a physical examination and make a decision there on the way forward.

“We had said six weeks so once he sees him hopefully he's halfway to coming back.

“It was the Hamilton game that Brad picked up his injury and they both got six week timescales.

“It's a broken bone on the outside of Brad’s foot and there's not a magic wand we can wave at that one, it just needs time to heal.

“Getting them all back at once would be a really good outcome and hopefully we don't pick up any more injuries.

“Every time you lose a player like Lewis or Brad it can have an impact on the team. They are so valuable to us.

“Ross Matthews was a big miss when he was out. No doubt about it.”