Raith Rovers hoping to defy bookmakers' odds in William Hill Championship title race

Scott Brown and Raith losing 3-1 in a Premier Sports Cup Group F tie at St Johnstone on July 22 (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

With Raith Rovers rated distant fourth favourites to win this season’s William Hill Championship, the country’s leading bookmakers clearly don’t rate the Kirkcaldy outfit’s chances of coming top of the pile next May very highly.

When asked if being available at as high a price as 14/1 to win the league behind favourites St Johnstone (6/4), Ross County (11/4) and Dunfermline Athletic (5/1) helps provide Raith with added motivation this term, Stark’s Park skipper Scott Brown told the Fife Free Press: “No. We know that these clubs higher in the betting have probably got bigger budgets than what we do.

"They've probably got more players currently than what we do.

"I look around our squad then look at any other squad in the Championship and don’t think that we should be scared of anyone.

"We obviously got beaten up at St Johnstone in the League Cup, but that game could have gone either way really and they've started the league really well.

"I mean, that does give us a wee bit of confidence knowing that we can stick with these kind of teams. But, listen, it's a long old season.

"It's 36 games and we just need to take it game by game and make sure we get as many points on the board as possible.

"I think a good start is imperative in these situations.

"The season where we almost won the league (2023-2024) when we finished second to Dundee United, we got a lot of points early on and that does help really if you can get a good start rather than trying to play catch-up.”

Brown, 30, revealed that he and the rest of the Raith squad are aiming very high this season.

He said: “I think we all know that this club wants to get back into the SPL at some point.

"And, listen, as captain, I need to drive that. That's important for me and it's important for the club to get back there.

"And if I don't believe that that's possible, it's pointless me being here, I think.

"So definitely to certainly be in amongst the play-offs at the end of the season is a minimum aim.

“We know it's going to be tough to win the league. We know it's going to be tough to be in the play-offs.

"But, listen, we've got a good squad and we believe that we can do that.”