Raith Rovers hoping to end three-game losing streak at Cove Rangers this weekend

Cove Rangers' Shay Logan getting away from Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan during their sides' Scottish Championship match at Balmoral Stadium in Aberdeen at the end of July (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

The Kirkcaldy side have only got the better of their Scottish Championship rivals once in the four competitive games they’ve played against them and that was in their first meeting, a 2-1 away victory in the league cup back in July 2016.

Ryan Scott put Cove in front just over half an hour into that solitary victory but Kyle Benedictus and Lewis Vaughan hit back on 36 and 56 minutes respectively to ensure progress for for new manager Gary Locke’s visitors.

They’ve lost all three of their games against the Aberdonians since, by 2-0 and 3-0 in the same competition in July 2018 and July 2019 respectively and 2-0 in the league, under current boss Ian Murray, at the end of July.

Ex-Raith Rovers striker Martin Scott defending a corner for Cove Rangers against his old side in Aberdeen in July 2019 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netting for Rangers were Daniel Park and Jamie Masson first time round against manager Barry Smith’s side; Masson, Christian Antoniazzi and Declan Glass in 2019 against a side bossed by John McGlynn; and Mitch Megginson at the double this year.

This weekend’s cup tie, kicking off at 3pm at the Balmoral Stadium in Aberdeen, against last year’s League 1 champions will be the first of two meetings in two weeks as they’re due to host them at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy for a league match on Saturday, October 8. That will be their first-ever competitive fixture at home to Cove, managed by Jim McIntyre, as they’ve only ever played them away previously.

The Fifers, having won the SPFL Trust Trophy, otherwise known as the Scottish Professional Football League Challenge Cup, against Queen of the South in April and are now looking to keep hold of it for the third year on the trot.

Rovers, managed by current Falkirk boss McGlynn at the time, beat the Dumfries side 3-1 at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium to claim the trophy outright for the first time since 2014 and second time ever, having been awarded it jointly, in its Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup incarnation, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2020 due to that year’s final, along with the entire contest the following year, being cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Cove Rangers' John Smith holding off Raith Rovers' Kevin McHattie during the Fifers' only win to date against the Aberdonians back in July 2016 (Pic: Richard Forbes)

Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik, on loan from Livingston, put the Fifers ahead just over quarter of an hour into this year’s final, but Ally Roy got an equaliser for their opponents in first-half stoppage time.

Poplatnik put Rovers back in front 20 minutes from time and ex-Aberdeen midfielder Ethan Ross added a third with 12 minutes to go to seal victory.

Raith supporters are being allocated seats at the north end of the main stand at the 3,100-plus-capacity Balmoral Stadium this weekend and ground access will also be available.

No cash turnstiles will be in operation so tickets have to be bought in advance online via Rovers’ website, www.raithrovers.net

Cove Rangers beating Raith Rovers 2-0 in July 2018 (Pic: Eddie Doig)

Stand tickets cost £12 for adults and £7 for concessions.