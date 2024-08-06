Raith Rovers hoping to name new manager within days after sacking Ian Murray, says CEO Andrew Barrowman

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and assistant manager Colin Cameron after the Fifers' 1-0 Scottish Championship defeat away to Airdrieonians on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers already have a shortlist of prospective new managers drawn up and are hoping to name a successor to Ian Murray, sacked on Sunday after just over two years at the Kirkcaldy club, within days, says chief executive officer Andrew Barrowman.

Murray, 43, was given the boot on Sunday, a day after overseeing the Fifers’ fifth loss in six matches against Airdrieonians, his previous club, and assistant manager Colin Cameron and technical director John Potter have been put in interim charge until a new gaffer is appointed.

Cameron and Potter are among the bookmakers’ favourites to take over from Murray on a permanent basis, along with Raith defender Paul Hanlon, ex-Dundee United boss Tam Courts and current Airdrie gaffer Rhys McCabe.

The Fifers’ next match after Saturday’s season-opening 1-0 loss in Airdrie is a Scottish Championship fixture at home to Partick Thistle at Stark’s Park this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’re not back in competitive action until a trip to Ayr United, also in the championship and also starting at 3pm, on Saturday, August 24, though they’ve got a friendly away to Kirkcaldy and Dysart in the meanwhile at Alex Penman Park next Tuesday at 7pm.

Raith Rovers chief executive Andrew Barrowman ahead of their Premier Sports Cup group-stage match away to Ross County in July (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Barrowman, 39, says he’s confident the club are in safe hands until a new manager is named, telling Raith TV: “It’s business as usual.

“We’re utterly comfortable with the safe pair of hands that we have.

“We’re fortunate that we have a structure at the club and nothing really changes in terms of football processes. All that’s changed is that we’re looking for a new leader of those processes. Everything else remains the same.

“It’s a big game on Saturday and we’ll prepare as we normally do.

“I’m more than comfortable with where we are. With the structure we have here, we don’t have to be uncomfortably reactive. It allows us that flexibility. That’s one of the reasons we have that structure in place.

“A good man’s lost his job and that weakens us, we make no bones about that, but in terms of everything else, and those football processes that happen day to day and week to week, nothing’s changed.”

Prospective new managers are queueing up to throw their hats into the ring, according to Barrowman, but the club have already decided who they want to talk to about taking over from Murray, appointed as Raith manager in May 2022.

“We’re very clear on the shortlist of candidates that we would like to progress with,” said the CEO.

“There are lots of variables that will dictate how that process goes, but a lot of that work’s been done and there’s always work going on.

“It’s no different from recruiting a right-back or a left-back or another member of our technical staff.

“Much of the research has already been done for a long time and we’re very clear in our minds about how we move forward and we’ll do so.

“We want to act quickly but we’ll get the decision right and we’ll get it done in a manner that’s in the best interests of the club.

“We’ve been inundated with interest, that’s the truth – a couple of interesting ones, a couple of wild ones and everything in between.

“The door is very much open but we’re pretty clear in our minds about the path we want to go down.

“I think the clarity in our minds allows us to act quickly.

“We’ve done all the work, we’ve done all the research, the due diligence, if you like, so we’re very clear on where we are.

“There are obviously still many variables that remain before we get to the point where we’re able to announce our new manager, so there’s no definite timeline on that at this stage, but we’ll act quickly. That’s what we want to do and that’s what we will do.”

Asked if a new manager is likely to be announced within days rather than weeks, Barrowman replied: “I would hope so but at this moment in time it’s hard to say.”