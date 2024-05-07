Scott Brown will lead Raith Rovers into the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-finals next week (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Ex-Peterhead ace Brown, 29, who has scored once in 41 appearances this season as Raith finished runners-up, much prefers playing in central midfield but has performed admirably at the back and may well be there in the upcoming two-legged play-off semi-final against either Partick Thistle or Airdrieonians, with the away leg next Tuesday, May 14 followed by the return at Stark’s Park on Friday, May 17.

"For me personally I would say this season has been tough at times,” Brown told the Fife Free Press. "I've had to play the majority of the games out of position. Huge credit to Euan Murray. I've played centre-half next to him most of the time and he's held my hand as such through most of the games.

"We've actually got a pretty decent record considering that it's been a central midfielder playing centre-half for most of the season.

Dylan Corr went off after 41 minutes of the Arbroath game after dislocating his shoulder when falling in a challenge with Leighton McIntosh (Library pic)

"It hasn't been easy but I would do anything to help the team and the manager.

"I would never call myself a centre-half. I would say that I'm more a stand-in centre-half.

"I have been enjoying getting back into midfield but obviously with Dylan Corr getting injured I'm not sure where it will leave me with the play-offs coming up.

"Dylan has come in the last few games and been brilliant. I think if he hadn't dislocated his shoulder last Friday you would have thought he'd be a shoe in to play in the play-offs.

"But injuries happen all the time in football and I just need to be ready to play wherever I'm asked to. I'm not one to mump and moan about it.

"I'll be ready for next Tuesday no matter what happens.”

Brown was speaking after being named as Goal of the Season winner at Raith’s annual Player of the Year Ball at the Dean Park Hotel on Sunday, for his stunning 30-yarder in the 2-1 home league win over eventual champions Dundee United on February 16.

"Obviously I'd been a sub that do so I'd come on after about 70 minutes,” he added.

Young Andy McNeil, the sub goalie, said to me: 'If you get far enough up the park, just shoot'.

"It was 1-1 at the time, it was backs to the wall and we were kind of hanging on in there.

"But Aidan (Connolly) and Dylan (Easton) came on at the same time as me and we managed to get a wee grip on the game again.

"I managed to get up the pitch and when Kevin Holt (United defender) heads the ball out, it comes at me really quickly and it was just instinct to take it on the chest.

"As soon as it falls to me I'm just thinking: 'I need to hit this', as I'd taken such a good touch on the chest.

"The ball sat nicely and it was one of them where, as soon as I hit it, I had a rough idea it was going in and thankfully for me it did which was one of the biggest buzzes I've felt in football.

"There was probably a wee bit of anger in there from not playing but that's natural as a footballer.

"At that time I would have taken a tap in to win but to score from 30 yards, on the TV, with a full house in the stadium, it was special.

"It will be one that lives long in my memory and the memories of many supporters who were there that night.

"I'm just a bit upset that we didn't go on to win the league because it would have been a huge turning point in the title race.

"The boys are disappointed with that obviously but we've got a chance over the next few weeks to put it right again.