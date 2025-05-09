Raith Rovers: How the board has overseen 'significant upgrades' at Stark's Park

An upgraded dressing room at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park

The “significant upgrades” undertaken at Raith Rovers since the arrival of the current board in May 2023 have included the introduction of elite facilities for players and management at Stark’s Park and the addition of a chef who cooks nutricious breakfasts and lunches for the players on a daily basis.

A statement released on behalf of the Raith board, who have helped increase the club’s annual turnover from £1.8 million when they joined to £3 million in the season just past, read: “We recognised that the football environment at Stark's Park was below the standard we felt our manager, coaching staff and players should expect at this level.

"We believe that by creating an elite environment, we can foster better performance, and that's what we set out to do immediately.

"We've completed significant upgrades, including new changing rooms with improved wash facilities for players, a new physio area and gym, a new manager's office, and football staff offices.

"These projects have completely revamped the football department's environment within the Main Stand.

"Not only do we believe these upgrades give us marginal gains on the pitch, but they also create a better environment to attract talent.

"We hired a chef so players could have freshly cooked meals for breakfast and lunch every day – something they weren't receiving before.

"This improves their nutrition while also strengthening team culture by encouraging players to spend more time together.

"Investments were also made into non-football areas at Stark's Park.

"A new office was built in the Railway Stand to accommodate two employees, and we upgraded equipment in the main office to provide the team with better tools for their daily tasks.”

As it is estimated that Raith will only have between the fourth and sixth biggest budget among William Hill Championship clubs next season, a series of initiatives are earmarked to increase revenue.

These include a new club shop converting the front main office into a larger retail space with an improved product range; improving Club 1883 which has already raised £160,000 supporting numerous projects around Stark’s Park; and engaging better with local businesses through events, networking opportunities or room hire.