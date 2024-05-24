Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following last night’s 2-1 first leg home loss, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray hit out at the ‘harsh’ decision to have Video Assistant Referee used in the Scottish Premiership play-off final, with VAR used to award Ross County a second half penalty at Stark’s Park for handball against Raith defender Euan Murray.

Yan Dhanda converted the spot kick to put the top flight side 1-0 up on 53 minutes, before County captain Jack Baldwin headed home from a Dhanda corner to double their advantage.

Raith grabbed a lifeline when Sam Stanton latched onto Ross Matthews’ pull-back with seven minutes remaining to reduce the deficit to one goal, but the hosts couldn’t equalise despite enjoying late pressure.

Murray told Raith TV: “I think it’s harsh on us in terms of VAR being in the game. We play all season without it and suddenly we have to go and deal with it.

"Is it because we’re playing a Premier League team? Probably.

“And everything in this country is geared towards the Premier League, no matter what you want to say or want to dress it up as.

"And it needs to stop really quickly because they’re going to kill the game.

"It’s selfish, completely and utterly selfish, and I get it, the Premier League is sacred.

"But, to all Premier League clubs, probably – apart from the Old Firm clubs – be careful because one day it could be you.

"By the letter of the law the penalty decision is right. I think you could tell by the Ross County players appealing, they know the rules of VAR, they know they’re getting a penalty.

"I don’t think the referee (John Beaton) can do anything but give it because of the rules.

"It’s frustration and disappointment for us.

“Even our goal, we’re celebrating and suddenly we get told there’s a VAR check for a perfectly good goal.

"It dampens the celebrations, it dampens the mood. I heard a manager say last week in England that he just doesn’t celebrate goals any more because he doesn’t know if they’re going to be given.”

On the game itself, Murray admitted that the first half had been a culture shock for his players, taking on a higher standard of opposition than they were used to when finishing second in the Championship.

He said: “It was a really, really tough game. I thought Ross County came flying out the traps the first 25, 30 minutes.

"We struggled to get near them in terms of the physicality, in terms of the tempo that they played the ball with as well.

"So I was really glad to get in level at half-time. In my head I was going: ‘There’s a quarter of the tie gone’, not half of this game.

"And I actually felt in the second half for large parts we were the better side, but we concede two really poor goals, the VAR penalty and then a setplay corner kick.

"You just can’t lose your man because they’re a big, physical side.

"And then for 10 minutes after they scored their second, they passed the ball really well, they were full of confidence, we looked a wee bit tired at that point, dejected as well.

"But in between that, just before they score and then certainly when we score, I thought we were the better side.

"We finally found our belief and we found our composure, passed the ball about well, we got higher up the park, the subs gave us tremendous energy.

"Then we get the goal and I was delighted for everybody because it gives us a belief.

"That was the most important thing, make sure somebody would go up there and we’re in a position where we still believe in ourselves and we give the supporters an opportunity to enjoy their day.”