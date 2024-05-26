Raith Rovers: Ian Murray 'gutted' for 'amazing' travelling fans after Ross County defeat ends SPL hopes
Although obviously disappointed to lose, Rovers boss Ian Murray hailed the tremendous backing of the travelling supporters – 2234 made the trip north – and declared his happiness that Raith had enjoyed a fantastic season overall by finishing second in the Championship behind Dundee United.
"I’m gutted for the fans that we didn’t manage to do it more than anyone,” Murray said. “They gave amazing backing.
"These guys are spending so much money, coming up here for a 12 o’clock kick-off as well, it’s going to be hard for them.
“It’s been amazing journey we’ve been on. I thank the players for making it possible.
"We’ve shown good form in the big games this season.
"We’re disappointed but we’ve had so much fun this season, we’ve had a great time.”
In chilly, wet conditions for late May, County bossed possession early on in Sunday’s tie and came close to scoring on 16 minutes when James Brown shot just wide with his left foot.
But the opening goal was only delayed for three minutes as Murray headed in at the back post after a long cross from the right to give County a two-goal advantage having won 2-1 at Kirkcaldy in the first leg.
Rovers responded well and fine work by Dylan Easton down the left saw Dylan Corr scrambling to connect in the middle but his effort was blocked by Ryan Leak.
And Raith came close again when Lewis Vaughan’s shot was turned round the post by Ross Laidlaw.
The strong response continued and Easton’s long ranger curled wide of Laidlaw’s left post.
But the score remained 1-0 for the hosts at half-time and the Staggies doubled their advantage just a minute into the second half when Dhanda’s corner was headed in by Jordan White.
James Brown’s heavy challenge on Easton provoked an angry response from the Raith winger and both players were yellow carded.
Raith kept plugging away and a fine passing move ended with Sam Stanton’s shot being blocked by home skipper Jack Baldwin.
And the game was killed off as a contest when Murray rifled in his second with a right footed shot from distance on 75 minutes.
Seconds after coming on, Raith sub Aidan Connelly had a close range shot blocked by Laidlaw.
Fellow replacement Jack Hamilton and Easton then had shots saved by Laidlaw in quick succession.
And County’s Premiership class told again when Brandon Khela blasted them 4-0 up with his left foot.
Despite the result, Raith fans never stopped singing and County supporters celebrated with a pitch invasion.
