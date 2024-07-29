Ian Murray (right) is hoping Lewis Vaughan (also pictured) can be back in squad for Airdrieonians league opener (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Ian Murray is hopeful that striker Lewis Vaughan will return from injury to at least take a place in the Raith Rovers squad for this Saturday’s Championship opener at Airdrieonians, kick-off 3pm.

Murray, speaking to Raith TV, also gave updates on fellow key men Paul Hanlon, Sam Stanton, Euan Murray and Scott Brown, who also missed last weekend’s 1-1 league cup draw against Hamilton Accies through injury.

The gaffer said: “We will dip Lewis in and out of the training sessions this week and trry and get him fully training towards the end of the week and hopefully be involved this Saturday.

"Albeit we know he’s not quite there yet in terms of sharpness. He’s missed a whole pre-season and he had a bit of time off.

"Paul Hanlon we’ll have to wait and see. It’s nothing big, but maybe he’ll return this week, maybe not. That’s one that’s more of a question mark than any of them.

"Sam Stanton’s been ill and there’s not a lot we can do about that, we have to try and cover him as quickly as we can.

"Euan Murray’s the same. He pulled up on Thursday, a very, very light spasm so we’re very hopeful he’ll be back training with us this week.

"Broony came off last week with a little bit of a calf spasm as well. We were really, really hopeful that he was going to be OK. It’s going to take a wee bit longer than we thought but again he’s one we want to get back Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday and get him back for Saturday.

"We missed these guys against Accies. There’s no doubt that when you take out that quality drive and hunger from any team it’s going to be hard.

"We’ve got undoubted ability in the squad.

"When you take five players out of any squad in this league they’re going to find it difficult.

“I was hoping players were going to step up the mark a little bit (against Accies) and stake a real claim to be in the side, which unfortunately for the first 45, 60 minutes we didn’t do.”

