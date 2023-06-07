Ian Murray is contracted to Raith Rovers until the end of the 2023-24 season (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Speaking exclusively to the Fife Free Press, Murray was asked if he was worried about any potential backlash from Raith fans to his highly predicted – but ultimately unsuccessful – departure for the City of Discovery.

"In football you’re always going to have different opinions and I understand that,” Murray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporters can get annoyed and whatever but I think as long as they see that myself, the staff and the players are committed to what we’re doing then there is no problem.

"I don’t expect any backlash, I certainly would hope not and hopefully we can give them something this season to shout about.

"I always think it’s a sign that at least you’re doing something right when other teams are looking at you and complimenting you on the way your team’s playing albeit that does come with knocks along the way.

"I think the supporters have been fantastic to me since the time I’ve been in at Raith and I hope that continues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if it was a blow missing out on the Den’s Park post, Murray added: “Not at all. Reports were very wide of the mark, but that’s football.

"It came out the blue. Dundee approached Raith Rovers, we had a wee discussion about it.

"Raith Rovers were very transparent. The board were fully supportive of me being asked when I said I’d like to speak to Dundee.

"And then obviously when it didn’t happen they were really supportive of me again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a really good relationship, it’s the only way it works.

"If you want it to be cloak and dagger stuff, under the table, then it's not going to work for me and it’s certainly not going to work with the board at Raith and I respect that.

"I’d just like to wish Dundee all the best. It’s another learning experience for myself and you move on.”

Murray, who is contracted as Raith manager until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, then responded to being asked if he felt the upcoming season could be his last in charge at Stark’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s always a chance,” he added. “Contracts can be funny. I’m very much old school, I tend to work for 10 to 12 weeks at a time, especially as a manager.

"We’ve seen that down south this season more than ever, incredible movements.

"You look long term but you can’t look too far ahead. I’m very much a manager that doesn’t go looking for things.

"I’m happy where I am, doing the job to the best of my ability. Staying might not be my decision but it might be and that’s just the way football works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Rovers have been productive in the transfer market in the very early stages of the summer window - bringing in Dylan Corr, Scott McGill, Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Callum Smith - one high profile departure was popular keeper Jamie MacDonald who left after three years in Kirkcaldy.

Murray said: “I was very sad to see Jamie leave. I think last season he was the best goalkeeper in the league.

"We just couldn’t come to an agreement on the contract which is unfortunate.

"All of us were really up front which is the best way. I’ve got huge admiration for Jamie for what he’s done in his career, not just at Raith Rovers but throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So somebody’s going to get themselves a really good goalkeeper and also a really good guy in the dressing room.

"We’ve all been there and Jamie’s been there before so hopefully he continues playing and does really well.”

Signing a replacement keeper and an experienced centre back are Murray’s immediate priorities.

He added: “Those positions are our immediate priorities to strengthen. In the forward areas we’re probably done unless something too good to refuse pops up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad