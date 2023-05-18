Raith Rovers: Ian Murray signs young Celtic defender who was attracting interest from several rival clubs
After fending off interest from several rival full-time clubs, Raith Rovers have moved quickly to secure their first new incoming summer signing in the shape of Celtic youngster Dylan Corr.
The 18-year-old centre-back, who has signed a pre-contract agreement with Ian Murray’s Championship side, has worked his way up through the Celtic academy since first joining as a seven-year-old, playing for the Youth, Under-18 and 'B' teams since signing as a professional.
In the 2022-23 season Corr made 34 appearances for the Celtic 'B' team in the Scottish Lowland Football League (where he became acclimatised to playing men's football), the SPFL Challenge Cup and the UEFA Youth League (testing himself against Elite Youth footballers from the top leagues in Europe in games v Real Madrid, Shakhtar and Red Bull Leipzig, playing the full 90+ minutes in each match in that competition).
Rovers boss Murray has been monitoring Corr's progress throughout the past season and is delighted to secure the services of the young defender.
The Rovers manager, speaking exclusively to www.raithrovers.net, said: "I'm really glad Dylan has agreed to sign on with us.
"He is a good young centre-half who we have been discussing for some time.
"Dylan has come from a good grounding in football, and we look forward to working with him and progressing his career."
Murray has been particularly keen to strengthen his central defensive options after injuries badly restricted him this season.