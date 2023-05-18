Dylan Corr is paraded at Stark's Park on Thursday

The 18-year-old centre-back, who has signed a pre-contract agreement with Ian Murray’s Championship side, has worked his way up through the Celtic academy since first joining as a seven-year-old, playing for the Youth, Under-18 and 'B' teams since signing as a professional.

In the 2022-23 season Corr made 34 appearances for the Celtic 'B' team in the Scottish Lowland Football League (where he became acclimatised to playing men's football), the SPFL Challenge Cup and the UEFA Youth League (testing himself against Elite Youth footballers from the top leagues in Europe in games v Real Madrid, Shakhtar and Red Bull Leipzig, playing the full 90+ minutes in each match in that competition).

Rovers boss Murray has been monitoring Corr's progress throughout the past season and is delighted to secure the services of the young defender.

Dylan Corr puts pen to paper on Raith deal (Pic by Tony Finister)

The Rovers manager, speaking exclusively to www.raithrovers.net, said: "I'm really glad Dylan has agreed to sign on with us.

"He is a good young centre-half who we have been discussing for some time.

"Dylan has come from a good grounding in football, and we look forward to working with him and progressing his career."