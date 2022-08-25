Raith Rovers: Ian Murray talks consistency and statistics ahead of Partick Thistle clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stark’s Park side picked up an impressive 2-0 victory over Hamilton Accies last weekend and head to Firhill looking to win a third Championship game in in a row – after losing their opening two matches of the league campaign beforehand.

Thistle currently sit in second spot after four matches played in the division on seven points, having blown away fellow promotion favourites Inverness Caley Thistle 4-1 last Friday night.

Ahead of the trip to Glasgow, Murray has urged his players to pick up where they left off in Lanarkshire last time out.

Raith boss Ian Murray believes his side will face a "really tough" test on Saturday against Partick Thistle (Photo: Alan Murray)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is going to be really tough but I am looking forward to it,” Murray said.

“The pitch at Firhill is in top condition now which is great. Last season I was there a number of times and it was a hard watch.

“Ian McCall is an experienced manager and his side will be buoyed by their last last result against Inverness Caley Thistle.

“Thistle’s squad has real depth and I think they are rightfully one of the favourites to win the division.

“We will need to prepare well to win the match and we need to have that willingness to make physical contact and match their energy and desire.

“If we don’t do that we won’t take anything from the match.

"Consistency is key at any level of football but in the Championship it is vital.

"Everyone can beat everyone so it is likely to be tight at the top end of the table.”

The former Airdrie boss believes his squad are going in the right direction, and reckons looking back on previous results he was possibly harsh on his side – and that the statistics back that up.

Raith top the average possession table in the Championship so far, and also fare well in other key attacking statistics.

They’ve completed more passes than any other side after four matches played and have the second most touches in the opposition box.

“We look at the data and statistics but what I see with my naked eye is always my first judgement,” Murray explained.

“I felt we had a wee bit of a hangover in that one, but even the Cove Rangers defeat match, looking back on it now, I felt we actually played okay.

“Some other people I really trust in football said the same when I went over the match with them.

“At the time I think I over-analysed part of the performance because they had three shots on goal and it was just one of those games that fine margins played a big part in.

“The Dundee match could have gone either way but I saw more than enough from that match in terms of what we did, and our work-rate was much improved.

“What the statistics show is that we are clearly on the right track in terms of what we want to do but we need results to back that up.”

With the summer transfer window coming to a close at the end of the month, Murray admits he is still looking to add to his squad – if the right player becomes available.

"We are still hopeful of adding one or two,” he said. “We are in the same position as every other club at the moment.

"There isn’t much out there still at this stage and I only want to bring in players who can make an impact.

"It is difficult as we don’t have much room in terms of numbers and finance, so we need to pick the right ones.

"Of course, if something comes up we want to be there asking the question.

"After this weekend, that is when it will move I think.