Just a few minutes after this photo was taken on the pitch post match in Dingwall on May 26, Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was on his phone planning a move to sign Callum Fordyce (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers gaffer Ian Murray has revealed that the signing of former Airdrieonians player/assistant manager Callum Fordyce, 31, came about straight after a chance online browsing session as Murray and the rest of the squad were being driven south by coach after last month’s 4-0 Scottish Premiership play-off second leg defeat to Ross County in Dingwall.

Murray – who had bossed centre-back Fordyce for the final three seasons of his stint managing the North Lanarkshire side from 2018 to 2022 – was very surprised when an internet search en route to Stark’s Park on Sunday, May 26 disclosed an online article saying Fordyce was leaving Airdrie after five years.

"I didn't foresee Callum leaving Airdrie if I'm being truthfully honest,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was tight with Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians’ manager) - obviously his cousin – and I thought Callum had a fantastic season last season.

Callum Fordyce (right) in action against Raith Rovers' Callum Smith last season (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

"On that Sunday I think we were pretty much on the bus coming down the road and I read online that Callum was leaving Airdrie.

"I said to (Raith technical director) John Potter: 'We need to go really quickly to sign Callum because somebody's going to take him really quickly'.

"It was one of those ones where we had no prior knowledge Callum was leaving Airdrie. We hadn't planned for it but when I knew he was available it was a no brainer for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"First and foremost he is a really good footballer but a fantastic guy. I know what he brings to the changing room.

Callum Foryce after joining Raith Rovers on a two-year contract (Pic Raith Rovers)

“I know what he brings to the changing room, I know what he's done previously to make sure he's provided for his family and stuff outwith football.

"He's a grafter, he has standards, he has demands. We had a quick chat on the phone and he was really, really keen to come to Raith Rovers and work together again.

"And I think it says a lot that he's given up an assistant manager's role and playing role to just be a player.

"He knows myself, he knows John Potter, he knows a few of the lads, Dylan Easton and Callum Smith.