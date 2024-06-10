Raith Rovers: Ian Murray's 'chance' internet browse on bus home from Dingwall led to unexpected new signing
Murray – who had bossed centre-back Fordyce for the final three seasons of his stint managing the North Lanarkshire side from 2018 to 2022 – was very surprised when an internet search en route to Stark’s Park on Sunday, May 26 disclosed an online article saying Fordyce was leaving Airdrie after five years.
"I didn't foresee Callum leaving Airdrie if I'm being truthfully honest,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.
"He was tight with Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians’ manager) - obviously his cousin – and I thought Callum had a fantastic season last season.
"On that Sunday I think we were pretty much on the bus coming down the road and I read online that Callum was leaving Airdrie.
"I said to (Raith technical director) John Potter: 'We need to go really quickly to sign Callum because somebody's going to take him really quickly'.
"It was one of those ones where we had no prior knowledge Callum was leaving Airdrie. We hadn't planned for it but when I knew he was available it was a no brainer for me.
"First and foremost he is a really good footballer but a fantastic guy. I know what he brings to the changing room.
"He's a grafter, he has standards, he has demands. We had a quick chat on the phone and he was really, really keen to come to Raith Rovers and work together again.
"He's a grafter, he has standards, he has demands. We had a quick chat on the phone and he was really, really keen to come to Raith Rovers and work together again.
"And I think it says a lot that he's given up an assistant manager's role and playing role to just be a player.
"He knows myself, he knows John Potter, he knows a few of the lads, Dylan Easton and Callum Smith.
"He is an absolutely brilliant signing for us, I'm absolutely delighted to get him.”
