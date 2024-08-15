Raith Rovers: Ian Murray's two-year reign was real rollercoaster

Ian Murray celebrates with a young fan after Raith's 3-1 Scottish Cup win over Motherwell in February 2023 (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

There’s no doubt Scottish football’s ‘rollercoaster ride’ is illustrated perfectly by Ian Murray’s eventful two years as Raith Rovers manager.

The ex-Airdrieonians gaffer, 43, was sacked on August 4, the day after a 1-0 opening day Scottish Championship defeat at his former North Lanarkshire employers.

This news was generally regarded as a major shock by Raith followers, given the fact that Murray had just led the club to a second-placed league finish – subsequently reaching the Premiership play-off final where they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County – having finished a lowly seventh in Scotland’s second tier just 12 months previously.

But Rovers chief executive Andrew Barrowman and his board took the bold decision to relieve Murray of his duties, with Barrowman stating afterwards that the Stark’s Park hierarchy felt the move was ‘in the club’s best interests’.

Murray is gutted by 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy final loss to Hamilton Accies in March 2023 (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Time will tell if that is indeed the case, but there’s no doubt that Murray’s replacement will have to go some to surpass last season’s largely impressive Raith exploits in an ultra competitive division.

Here, going all the way back to May 24, 2022 when Murray was first unveiled as Rovers boss, we examine the ups and downs of his reign in Fife.

A mixed 2022-23 league campaign sees Rovers recover from losing their first two games against Cove Rangers and Dundee to rack up a more impressive run of winning results in the run up to mid season.

But, although Raith beat Premiership Motherwell 3-1 to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals – where they lose 3-0 to Rangers at Ibrox – and also finish SPFL Trust Trophy runners-up, a lack of squad depth is badly exposed as they end Murray’s first season in charge in seventh spot.

Murray hails Raith's 2-1 league win at Ayr United in March (Pic Dave Johnston)

Season 2023-24 – under a new board after John Sim sells his majority shareholding – sees a much strengthened Raith playing squad greatly impress in a fine campaign which sees them vie with title favourites Dundee United for the crown before eventually finishing just six points behind the Tangerines.

Optimisim abounds for the 2024-25 campaign under Murray with high class signings including Hibs pair Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon, but they fail to advance from the Premier Sports Cup group stages and lose their league opener before Murray is axed.