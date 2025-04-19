Dylan Easton celebrates (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers gaffer Barry Robson says his in-form side will continue to “be brave” as they chase down a promotion play-off spot after a pulsating comeback win against Scottish Championship leaders Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stark’s Park outfit made it two wins on the spin in Grangemouth as they came from a goal down against the ten man Bairns to secure a 3-1 win. And that victory sees Raith move level on points with Partick Thistle in fourth, with goal difference now all that is separating both sides.

Falkirk – who could have all but sealed the title with a win – came out flying and Calvin Miller slotted home under Josh Rae after 17 minutes to hand the hosts the advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they went down to ten men after two quick-fire yellow cards for Sean Mackie on the hour mark – and Raith eventually made that count late on.

Raith fans celebrate (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Substitute Aiden Marsh showed great forward-play to get himself in the right place at the right time to head home at the back post after the ball was headed back across the box with two minutes remaining.

Then, incredibly, in the second minute of injury-time, Paul Hanlon had all the time in the world to finish past Nicky Hogarth to send the travelling Kirkcaldy faithful into delirium.

It got even better for Raith too. Deep into injury-time, Finn Yeats let his frustration get to him and he fouled in the box – allowing Dylan Easton to roll home from the penalty spot to put the gloss on a glorious comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson – who joined Raith as boss back in December with the club sitting eight points away from the play-off spots – hailed his team’s “sheer will” and “hunger” after the victory.

“There wasn’t much in the game first half, they scored from a throw-in I wasn’t happy about,” he said.

“When the sending off happens, you see our sheer will. Sometimes football comes down to that hunger and will just to score a goal and you saw that from us. That’s eight unbeaten now. Look where we are now compared to three months ago.

“That’s down to had work from the players, having a good structure and the fans behind us

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re on a run like this, it brings confidence. There’s no easy run-ins. They are all hard games especially at this stage of the season.

“Some of the football we’ve played has been really good. It is hard to be as brave as we are at times but they have taken it on board and done it.

“I think some teams come to Falkirk and sit off and you get dominated by a good side. But we were really brave against them. That made it a good game.”

On the decision to send centre-back Callum Fordyce up front during the latter stages of the match, Robson added that his side will continue to be brave in their approach as they try to topple Thistle for the final play-off position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was playing about eight up front at that stage,” the boss said. “I had put big Callum Fordyce up and, at 1-1, you think we’ve got a point, do I bring Fordyce back?

“No, we are going for this, we need to go for this. We’ve been brave since I came in and we’re going to continue to be brave. The subs were outstanding. The boys deserve so much credit.”