Raith Rovers in competition for January signing targets

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn remains hopeful of strengthening his squad in January but admits the ball is not in his court.

McGlynn has targeted two players he would like to bring to Stark’s Park to bolster the promotion push but faces competition for their signature.

Reports have linked Rovers with a move for Elgin City forward Shane Sutherland, who has scored 22 goals this season, which McGlynn would neither confirm nor deny.

“We’re working on things,” he told the Press.

“We’ve prioritised particular players and obviously they don’t just have one club after them, so we have to compete with other clubs to get them.

“The parent club will be weighing up the option of where they want their player to go.

“It may come down to finance, other clubs may be able to pay more money. It’s difficult, it’s not straightforward and it may rumble on throughout the window.

“You’re not in control of these situations, unfortunately, when you’re trying to get players out of other clubs.

“So, at the moment, there’s nothing imminent until all parties agree.”

McGlynn also revealed he may also be forced to recall Fernandy Mendy from his loan at Kelty Hearts, which expires next week, after news that Raith’s on-loan St Johnstone centre-half Steven Anderson could be out for the remainder of the season.

“Steven’s injury is giving us a lot more cause for concern now and it looks like it’s going to take a lot longer to get back,” he said.

“We have to weigh up all that under the circumstances of what we’ve been dealt with in recent weeks, with suspensions and injuries.

“We now have a decision to make with Fernandy.

“If we had a crystal ball and all our defenders (other than Anderson) would be fit for the next 16 games, then it would be alright to leave him out there and continue to play games. But such is our injury record this season, we have to weigh it up.”

Rovers travel to Forfar on Saturday minus the suspended Dave McKay following his red card against Peterhead, although Iain Davidson returns from his four-match ban.

Stewart Malcolm’s side are second bottom of the table and have lost three of their last four but proved stuffy opposition in a goalless draw at Stark’s Park in November.

“It wasn’t a great game last time but we know they will make it extremely difficult for us,” he said.

“We’re going to have to be patient in the game but we’ve started to get a few more goals now. We’re looking like we’re going to score more often, which is good. Every game in the league is difficult but we went up to Forfar earlier in the season and won.

“Our away record is very good compared to seasons gone by. I think it’s only Airdrie who have won more away games this season than us.

“Hopefully, we can go and win up there. It’s up to us to go and do the business.”

Rovers have been boosted for the trip to Angus with the news that Jamie Gullan’s loan from Hibernian has been extended for one additional match (see inside).