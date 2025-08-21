Raith Rovers 'in dialogue with Rangers' over signing new players, says manager Barry Robson

Barry Robson watching the 1-0 win at Ayr United on Raith Rovers' last league outing on August 9 (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has revealed that the Kirkcaldy outfit are in continued dialogue with Rangers over potentially bringing in three home grown Ibrox under-21 players as part of the two clubs’ recently-established co-operation agreement.

But the 46-year-old Stark’s Park gaffer said that Rangers’ heavy European commitments – they play Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off next Wednesday having been defeated 3-1 by the Belgians in Glasgow on Tuesday – are hampering anything happening imminently with Raith.

Although the summer transfer window shuts on September 1, Rangers players could make the switch to Kirkcaldy at any time this term, including outside transfer windows.

And Robson told the Fife Free Press: "We're not down the road with that (adding Rangers players to the Raith squad) at all.

Rangers' John Souttar, Jack Butland, Joe Rothwell and Max Aarons before Tuesday night's 3-1 home loss to Club Brugge at Ibrox Stadium (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

“Depending on if it's right for Rangers and it's right for us. Rangers have got a lot on at the minute with the European stuff.

"Obviously, we've got a lot on ourselves, so we need to wait and see where that or what that will look like.

"But that can still happen in more than a week's time or two weeks' time. We are in dialogue, but we need to wait and see what's going to be right for them and what's going to be right for us.

"I don't know where we'll be at when the window shuts. I've been in a few transfer windows over the years and you just never know.

"To be fair, John Potter (Raith technical director) does a lot of it now. I'll just pass it on to him. I'm dealing with it a lot still.

"It's good when the window finishes and you know you've got your squad of players and it's going to be a focus.

"What they don't teach you in transfer windows is the amount of players that you go for and you think: ‘Yeah, I've got him, him, him and him’.

"Before you know it, you're ninth down on each list. So that's what football in a transfer window looks like in reality.”

With Raith having made five new player signings this summer, Robson thinks the squad is looking strong.

He said: “We have brought in some good players here.

"I think Paul McMullan's looking good, I think Richard Chin's going to be a handful, he’s a good player.

"Josh Rae is going to be one of the best goalkeepers in the league, Jai Rowe’s started really well but he's maybe just faded a little bit just now, but he's obviously moving his family up and he's got stuff going on, but he's been really good in some different games.

"So you can see the competition building in the squad whereas last year we never had that.

"So we're trying to make us a bit stronger and I think we've done that. We've got Jack Hamilton back fit and he's a handful.

"And Smithy (Callum Smith) is a month away.

"What I said to the players as well is now we're getting competition for places and now no-one's going to be guaranteed to be in playing and you're going to have to be at it or you'll be getting changed and someone else will be taking your place.”

Raith, fourth in the William Hill Championship with four points from two games, return to league action tomorrow (Friday) in a 7.45pm kick-off at home to Dunfermline Athletic.

Robson is keen for other players to chip in with goals to back up Dylan Easton who has scored both their league goals this campaign.

He said: “I think we've had a bit of credit and people say: ‘Oh, Raith Rovers look good, they're a good side and they do this’.

"I don't think we're firing yet in what we can get to. So yeah, we'd like to get more goals from different areas.

"Listen, we're still early in the season. We've got players like Jack Hamilton who will score goals for us and Lewis Vaughan who will score goals.

"But you've got to remember that they've been in and out a wee bit as well because of injury.”

Robson said he hoped skipper Scott Brown would be fit to play against the Pars, but the midfielder faced a late fitness test.