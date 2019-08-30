Raith Rovers in talks to bring back Ramsdens Cup hero

Raith Rovers are in talks with striker John Baird over a possible return to Stark's Park.

Baird had two previous spells at the Kirkcaldy club, firstly from 2010 to 2012, scoring 26 times, before returning two years later, and cementing his place in the club's history by scoring the winner against Rangers in the Ramsdens Cup final.

The 34-year-old is currently in Australia, but is due to return to Scotland for a few months, with discussions taking place over a possible short-term deal with John McGlynn's men, although nothing has yet been finalised.

The front man spent last season with Forfar Athletic, where he was player-assistant manager, scoring 22 times in 44 appearances, including three against Raith.

His career has also taken him to Morton, Inverness CT, Falkirk, Queen of the South, Dundee and Partick.