Scott Brown landed four prizes at awards bash (Pic Alan Murray)

Kirkcaldy’s Strathearn Hotel was the venue on Saturday for a ceremony which saw Brown, 28, pick up four awards including Manager’s, Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Year and Best Individual Performance (for his determination, character and overall display in Raith’s 2-0 home win against Queen’s Park on April 1).

Brown has undoubtedly proved to be a fans’ favourite since joining Rovers on a two-year deal last summer after leaving Peterhead, for whom he made 216 appearances in the previous six years, scoring 35 goals.

He has turned out a total of 47 times for Raith this campaign, scoring three goals as he helped the club secure a seventh place finish in the Championship, reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Other prizes presented on the night saw winger Dylan Easton land Goal of the Season for his fine effort in a 6-1 home win over Cove Rangers on March 18; centre back Tom Lang get the Malcolm Szpera Award for outstanding endeavour; 18-year-old defender Adam Masson named Young Player of the Year after breaking into the team and making eight appearances; and John Greer receive a Special Merit Award for his outstanding contribution to the club in countless ways over the years.