Raith Rovers: Irish cup final defeat was tough one for summer signing Paul McMullan

Striker Paul McMullan’s move to Raith Rovers on a two-year deal this summer came in the wake of him suffering one of the biggest disappointments of his career when playing for Northern Irish outfit Derry City last November.

For former Dundee United and Dundee star McMullan was part of the Derry side defeated 2-0 by underdogs Drogheda United in the FAI Cup final in front of 38,723 fans at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

“That game would have probably been right up there with the biggest disappointments of my career,” McMullan, 29, told the Fife Free Press. “With it being a national cup final and what not.

"We lost 2-0 and I had a lot of family and friends over for the game. We had 25,000 or 30,000 fans down in Dublin for it.

"In the game we were favoured to win and should have probably won. When it doesn't go your way, it’s tough.

"Playing in front of such a big crowd was good, but it was ultimately a disappointing day.”

When asked if appearing on that huge stage with Derry had whetted his appetite for potentially being involved in a strong cup run with Raith Rovers in this season’s KDM Evolution Trophy or Scottish Cup, McMullan said: “Of course, you want to go as far as you can in the cups.

"That can build momentum for throughout the season. That's what you want, you want to be winning games and being competitive in the cups.”

McMullan has previously enjoyed success in his career as well, being part of the Dundee United squad which was crowned Championship winners in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-2020 campaign.

He was also on loan at Dundee when the Dark Blues won the Premiership play-offs in season 2020-2021 to reach Scotland’s top flight. And, in his last act before joining Derry City, McMullan was in the Dundee squad who won Scotland’s second tier in 2022-2023.

When asked for his career highlights, the ex-Celtic youth player replied: “Winning the leagues, probably in the Championship with Dundee.

"We won it with Dundee United, but it was during Covid so you didn't really get to celebrate all together because everybody was isolating or whatever. But it was still an important day.

“It was also great going up with Dundee via the playoffs.

“Success really, they're always the ones that stand out for me, so that's probably what I'd go for.”

McMullan finished by explaining what he loves about the Scottish Championship, adding: “There's not any dead rubbers, every game means something.

"That's what comes with having a league with a small number of teams, there's always something to play for. It's something that's positive about it.

"It's not like you get to the last game or two and nobody's really playing for anything.

"Every team’s thinking it could be their year. You never know, it could be our year.

"The league is entertaining to watch on Friday nights, especially if you're not playing.

"I've played a lot in my career in the Championship. It's a good league to be a part of and it's only getting better.”